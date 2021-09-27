Banque Pictet & Cie SA Boosts Stock Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,187 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Waters were worth $5,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WAT. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Waters during the first quarter worth $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Waters in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 274 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Waters alerts:

In other news, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $1,975,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.99, for a total value of $515,327.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,260 shares of company stock valued at $5,300,907 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE WAT opened at $393.58 on Monday. Waters Co. has a 52-week low of $188.22 and a 52-week high of $428.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $400.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $345.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98. The stock has a market cap of $24.15 billion, a PE ratio of 37.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.80.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.31. Waters had a return on equity of 387.10% and a net margin of 24.73%. The company had revenue of $681.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Waters from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Waters from $297.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Waters from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Waters from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $306.64.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

Further Reading: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.