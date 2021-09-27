Banque Pictet & Cie SA Buys 9,330 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,211 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,330 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Infosys were worth $4,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thomas White International Ltd. grew its stake in Infosys by 3.5% in the second quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 525,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,133,000 after acquiring an additional 17,757 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Infosys by 1.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 53,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Infosys by 81.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,240,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $428,904,000 after acquiring an additional 9,076,715 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Infosys by 13.1% in the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 398,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,440,000 after acquiring an additional 46,200 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Infosys by 2.5% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 435,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,228,000 after acquiring an additional 10,743 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of Infosys in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.97.

INFY stock opened at $23.68 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.97 and a 200-day moving average of $20.61. Infosys Limited has a fifty-two week low of $13.30 and a fifty-two week high of $24.14.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Infosys had a return on equity of 27.75% and a net margin of 19.40%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Profile

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

