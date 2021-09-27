Banque Pictet & Cie SA Cuts Stock Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA decreased its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,564 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 4,546 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in eBay were worth $8,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Lyrical Asset Management LP bought a new stake in eBay in the 1st quarter worth approximately $334,296,000. Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new stake in eBay in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $358,783,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in eBay by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 22,869,948 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,400,707,000 after buying an additional 4,699,614 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in eBay by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,638,905 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $3,485,147,000 after buying an additional 2,928,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in eBay by 114.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,380,934 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $307,585,000 after buying an additional 2,342,538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EBAY. Barclays boosted their target price on eBay from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on eBay from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Benchmark boosted their price objective on eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Cowen boosted their price objective on eBay from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, eBay presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.05.

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $72.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $47.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.89, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.39 and its 200 day moving average is $66.24. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.36 and a twelve month high of $77.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 38.34% and a net margin of 115.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. eBay’s payout ratio is 24.57%.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 11th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the e-commerce company to purchase up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 14,584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total value of $1,071,778.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,554,974.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony John Bates sold 19,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $1,412,727.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,509,083.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,998 shares of company stock worth $5,892,419. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

