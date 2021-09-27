Banque Pictet & Cie SA Sells 1,053 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lowered its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,053 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $63,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 270.9% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter.

IVV opened at $445.74 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $445.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $427.10. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $322.75 and a twelve month high of $456.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

