Banque Pictet & Cie SA Sells 7,530 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA reduced its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 34.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,530 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $3,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 148.9% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Snowflake by 123.5% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 187,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,225,000 after buying an additional 103,347 shares during the period. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd bought a new stake in Snowflake during the second quarter valued at $484,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in Snowflake during the second quarter valued at $3,178,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Snowflake during the second quarter valued at $977,000. 62.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. FBN Securities lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays raised their price target on Snowflake from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Snowflake from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $300.41.

In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $27,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 63,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.74, for a total value of $19,668,611.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,000,431 shares of company stock worth $290,694,979. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake stock opened at $316.47 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $290.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $253.92. The stock has a market cap of $95.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.76. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.71 and a fifty-two week high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.11. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 15.26% and a negative net margin of 89.38%. The firm had revenue of $272.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.74 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

Snowflake Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

