Barclays Begins Coverage on The Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV)

Barclays started coverage on shares of The Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) in a research report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LEV. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Lion Electric from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of The Lion Electric from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of The Lion Electric from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Vertical Research lowered shares of The Lion Electric from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of The Lion Electric from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.38.

Get The Lion Electric alerts:

The Lion Electric stock opened at $13.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.14. The Lion Electric has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $35.25.

The Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $16.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Lion Electric will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Lion Electric in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of The Lion Electric in the second quarter valued at about $110,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of The Lion Electric in the second quarter valued at about $146,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Lion Electric in the second quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of The Lion Electric in the first quarter valued at about $102,000. 7.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Lion Electric

The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It primarily offers buses and trucks. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for The Lion Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Lion Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.