Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $12.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 8.79% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Barings BDC, Inc. is an externally managed business development company which primarily makes debt investments in middle market companies. The company is primarily managed by Barings, LLC, a premier global asset manager. Barings BDC Inc., formerly known as TRIANGLE CAPITAL CORPORATION, is based in Charlotte, United States. “

Get Barings BDC alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Barings BDC in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Barings BDC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barings BDC in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Barings BDC from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.81.

Shares of Barings BDC stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.03. 362,392 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267,470. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $529.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.79 and its 200-day moving average is $10.53. Barings BDC has a 52 week low of $7.41 and a 52 week high of $11.15.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $33.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.60 million. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 117.79%. On average, analysts forecast that Barings BDC will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBDC. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Barings BDC by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 367,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,665,000 after buying an additional 36,846 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Barings BDC by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 265,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,646,000 after buying an additional 58,244 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Barings BDC by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC grew its position in shares of Barings BDC by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 77,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 14,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Barings BDC by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,689,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,839,000 after buying an additional 411,066 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments. Its portfolio includes Aden and Anais, AGM Automotive, All Metals, American Silk, Avantor Performance Materials, and others.

Featured Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Barings BDC (BBDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Barings BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.