Barrington Research Comments on HealthEquity, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:HQY)

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) – Analysts at Barrington Research decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for HealthEquity in a report issued on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr now forecasts that the company will earn $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.24. Barrington Research currently has a “Buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for HealthEquity’s FY2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. HealthEquity had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The firm had revenue of $189.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

HQY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink raised shares of HealthEquity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.70.

HQY opened at $66.10 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.65. HealthEquity has a 1 year low of $45.82 and a 1 year high of $93.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 6,610.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.37.

In other news, Director Ian Sacks sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.49, for a total value of $764,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 149,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,447,187.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total value of $442,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 89,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,561,351.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,700 shares of company stock worth $2,288,740. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in HealthEquity by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,434,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,536,000 after purchasing an additional 426,446 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in HealthEquity by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,006,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,400,000 after purchasing an additional 109,140 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in HealthEquity by 3.5% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,831,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,307,000 after purchasing an additional 197,412 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in HealthEquity by 3.8% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,792,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,900,000 after purchasing an additional 138,278 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in HealthEquity by 5.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,572,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,046,000 after purchasing an additional 124,254 shares during the period.

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

