Beacon Hits One Day Volume of $10,023.00 (BECN)

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 26th. Beacon has a market cap of $1.10 million and approximately $10,023.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beacon coin can currently be bought for about $0.62 or 0.00001407 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Beacon has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00019754 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000802 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000109 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Helix (HLIX) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000013 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000010 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded up 155.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Beacon Coin Profile

Beacon (BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org . Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Beacon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beacon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beacon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

