Beaton Management Co. Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,390 Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Beaton Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. 77.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ROK shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $286.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $313.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $275.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $287.18.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 8,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.03, for a total transaction of $2,634,322.87. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,478,698.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 2,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.20, for a total value of $840,808.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,146,151.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 21,564 shares of company stock valued at $6,494,604 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROK traded up $2.94 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $305.51. 5,259 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 675,090. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $214.70 and a 1-year high of $327.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $311.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $285.49.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.22. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 53.06%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.