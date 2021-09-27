Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.90 Billion

Analysts expect Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to report $4.90 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Becton, Dickinson and’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.85 billion to $5.05 billion. Becton, Dickinson and posted sales of $4.78 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and will report full year sales of $20.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.97 billion to $20.16 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $19.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.10 billion to $19.94 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Becton, Dickinson and.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BDX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $262.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $276.93 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.33.

In other news, Director Claire Fraser sold 387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.58, for a total value of $97,361.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rebecca W. Rimel sold 207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $52,164.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,093 shares of company stock worth $2,330,578. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 70.7% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 874 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter worth about $344,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 13.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,377 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,629,000 after buying an additional 3,768 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 12.6% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,787 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 33.5% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 19,426 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,723,000 after purchasing an additional 4,877 shares in the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BDX stock traded down $1.86 on Friday, reaching $251.32. The company had a trading volume of 18,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,363,090. The business’s 50-day moving average is $252.25 and its 200 day moving average is $247.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.18 billion, a PE ratio of 39.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.76. Becton, Dickinson and has a one year low of $219.50 and a one year high of $267.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

