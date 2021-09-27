Bellevue Group AG Has $119.98 Million Stock Position in Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV)

Bellevue Group AG increased its position in shares of Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) by 1.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,269,039 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Myovant Sciences makes up approximately 1.2% of Bellevue Group AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Bellevue Group AG owned 0.06% of Myovant Sciences worth $119,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $375,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 239,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,450,000 after purchasing an additional 13,410 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,058,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,096,000 after purchasing an additional 102,961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Myovant Sciences alerts:

In other Myovant Sciences news, major shareholder Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo bought 46,478 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.86 per share, with a total value of $969,531.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 2,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $60,399.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 730,601 shares of company stock worth $16,713,133 and have sold 32,709 shares worth $759,981. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MYOV opened at $23.57 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 2.87. Myovant Sciences Ltd. has a 1 year low of $13.42 and a 1 year high of $30.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.20 and its 200-day moving average is $21.67.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $41.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.19 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Myovant Sciences Ltd. will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

MYOV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Myovant Sciences in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Myovant Sciences in a report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Myovant Sciences in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.57.

Myovant Sciences Profile

Myovant Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM (relugolix), a oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Myovant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myovant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.