Bellevue Group AG Has $396.12 Million Holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,930,245 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 946,011 shares during the quarter. Ionis Pharmaceuticals accounts for approximately 3.9% of Bellevue Group AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Bellevue Group AG owned approximately 0.07% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals worth $396,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IONS. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,907,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,765,462 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,402,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,837,000 after acquiring an additional 487,820 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,963,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,266,000 after acquiring an additional 89,891 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,729,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,645,000 after acquiring an additional 56,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 80.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,324,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,837,000 after acquiring an additional 590,632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IONS. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.95.

IONS opened at $36.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 7.54 and a current ratio of 7.62. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.43 and a 52-week high of $64.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.73.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 58.39% and a negative net margin of 78.78%. The firm had revenue of $126.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 4,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $152,990.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IONS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS).

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.