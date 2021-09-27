Bellevue Group AG Has $59.61 Million Stock Holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 20.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 393,583 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,664 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG owned approximately 0.91% of Omnicell worth $59,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Omnicell by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Omnicell by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in Omnicell by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Omnicell by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in Omnicell by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter.

In other Omnicell news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 41,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.05, for a total value of $6,409,427.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James T. Judson sold 4,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $762,552.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,567,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 96,284 shares of company stock valued at $14,728,766. 2.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Omnicell stock opened at $154.25 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $154.02 and a 200-day moving average of $145.23. Omnicell, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.01 and a 1-year high of $162.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 118.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.04.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $272.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.20 million. Omnicell had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 11.06%. Research analysts forecast that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Omnicell from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Omnicell in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $152.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $151.49 price objective (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Omnicell in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.06.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

