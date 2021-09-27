Bellevue Group AG Purchases 26,871 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 29.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,120 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,871 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Group AG’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $74,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IDXX. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 79.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IDXX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Guggenheim downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $643.80.

In other news, SVP Giovani Twigge sold 11,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.35, for a total value of $7,998,697.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Nimrata Hunt sold 538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $703.00, for a total value of $378,214.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,886 shares of company stock valued at $18,646,894. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $679.64 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $678.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $598.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.54. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $364.58 and a one year high of $706.95. The stock has a market cap of $57.82 billion, a PE ratio of 81.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.92.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.33. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 115.28% and a net margin of 23.89%. The company had revenue of $826.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.64 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

