Bellevue Group AG Purchases 80,428 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Bellevue Group AG raised its position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 20.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 465,976 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,428 shares during the period. Anthem comprises 1.7% of Bellevue Group AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Bellevue Group AG owned 0.19% of Anthem worth $177,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Anthem by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 776,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,474,000 after acquiring an additional 39,762 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Anthem during the 2nd quarter worth $541,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in Anthem by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,045,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,088,000 after buying an additional 10,053 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Anthem during the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in Anthem by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ANTM opened at $381.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. Anthem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $246.20 and a fifty-two week high of $406.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $377.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $378.11.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $33.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.22 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.11%.

In other Anthem news, Director Ryan M. Schneider acquired 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $384.36 per share, with a total value of $499,668.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,873.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ANTM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Anthem from $459.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Stephens increased their target price on Anthem from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Anthem in a research report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $403.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anthem in a report on Friday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $419.90.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

