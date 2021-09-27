Bellevue Group AG Trims Holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Bellevue Group AG trimmed its position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,161 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 21,200 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Group AG owned about 0.21% of Teleflex worth $40,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in Teleflex by 286.1% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 946 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Teleflex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,813,000. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in Teleflex by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 15,100 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,067,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Teleflex by 210.5% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Teleflex by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 31,020 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $12,464,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 91.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TFX. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Teleflex in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $440.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Teleflex from $448.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teleflex has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $455.80.

Shares of TFX opened at $388.09 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a PE ratio of 52.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $385.25 and a 200 day moving average of $401.56. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52-week low of $312.33 and a 52-week high of $449.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $713.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.85 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 13.06%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.75%.

In other news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 3,564 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.55, for a total transaction of $1,505,968.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at $2,107,679.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.32, for a total value of $3,381,987.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,081,635.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

