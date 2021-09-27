Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for C&C Group (OTCMKTS:CGPZF)

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of C&C Group (OTCMKTS:CGPZF) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

CGPZF opened at $3.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.52. C&C Group has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $4.55.

Get C&C Group alerts:

C&C Group Company Profile

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes cider, beer, wine, spirits, ales, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, and Magners brand name. It also distributes third party branded beers, wines, spirits, cider, and soft drinks.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for C&C Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C&C Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.