Berman Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 209 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 453 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HAS. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the first quarter worth $31,000. AGF Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 241.6% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Hasbro during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Hasbro by 681.4% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in Hasbro during the second quarter valued at $57,000. 77.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Eric Nyman sold 11,435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total transaction of $1,144,414.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,114,289.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Goldner sold 210,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total transaction of $21,258,696.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,615,981.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HAS shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $101.45 price objective (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Hasbro in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $101.45 target price on shares of Hasbro in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.22.

NASDAQ:HAS opened at $94.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.00. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.40 and a 52 week high of $104.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.74.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 24.77%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

Hasbro Profile

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

