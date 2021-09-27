Berman Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 147.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 646 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Incyte by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 35,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,977,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 110.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,383,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $274,258,000 after purchasing an additional 128,752 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, DCF Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 65,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Incyte alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ INCY opened at $69.00 on Monday. Incyte Co. has a 12 month low of $68.62 and a 12 month high of $101.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.40, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.35 and a 200-day moving average of $80.07.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $705.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.95 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 12.41%. Incyte’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Incyte news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 4,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total value of $384,482.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 27,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total value of $2,321,551.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,493 shares of company stock valued at $2,735,797. 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

INCY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark upgraded Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Incyte from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet cut Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Incyte from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.38.

Incyte Profile

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

Recommended Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY).

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.