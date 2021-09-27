Berman Capital Advisors LLC Grows Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 140.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 265.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. 87.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Timothy J. Naughton sold 21,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.49, for a total value of $4,990,907.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.52, for a total value of $97,775.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,253 shares of company stock worth $7,126,588. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVB opened at $226.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $31.61 billion, a PE ratio of 29.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $226.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.37. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.38 and a 12-month high of $233.48.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.28. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 48.25%. As a group, analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.19%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AVB shares. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securities lowered AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $176.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $257.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.06.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

