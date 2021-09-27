Berman Capital Advisors LLC Has $51,000 Holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 145.5% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

FLT has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.00.

NYSE FLT opened at $267.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $259.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $268.90. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $214.88 and a 1 year high of $295.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.44.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $667.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.45 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 31.43% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

