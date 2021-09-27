Berman Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 5,766.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 352 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 346 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Natera were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natera during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 38,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,344,000 after buying an additional 11,131 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 325,656 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,972,000 after buying an additional 133,152 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natera during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $639,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 502 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NTRA. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Natera from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Natera from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Natera from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Natera in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $118.12 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.19 and a beta of 1.26. Natera, Inc. has a one year low of $64.42 and a one year high of $129.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.59.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.27). Natera had a negative net margin of 62.31% and a negative return on equity of 74.29%. The business had revenue of $142.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -4.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,649 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total transaction of $207,229.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 2,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total transaction of $230,306.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 225,573 shares of company stock worth $26,279,880. 10.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Natera

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

