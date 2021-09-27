BidiPass Price Hits $0.0003 on Top Exchanges (BDP)

BidiPass (CURRENCY:BDP) traded down 7.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. One BidiPass coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BidiPass has traded down 22.5% against the US dollar. BidiPass has a market capitalization of $122,697.50 and approximately $339.00 worth of BidiPass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BidiPass alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002319 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.68 or 0.00054908 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002578 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002319 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.19 or 0.00123349 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00011747 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.70 or 0.00043362 BTC.

BidiPass Profile

BidiPass is a coin. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2018. BidiPass’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 386,631,337 coins. BidiPass’ official website is bidipass.org . BidiPass’ official Twitter account is @bidipass and its Facebook page is accessible here . BidiPass’ official message board is medium.com/@bidipass

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidipass is a digital identity authentication platform applicable to any process of authentication, either onsite or online, for authenticate people and for tracking objects and uses the smartphone as personal security token. BDP is an ERC20 token used as a mean of payment within the BidiPass network. “

Buying and Selling BidiPass

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BidiPass directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BidiPass should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BidiPass using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BidiPass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BidiPass and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.