Big Banc Split Corp (TSE:BNK) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Big Banc Split Corp (TSE:BNK) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 28th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0662 per share by the bank on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th.
Big Banc Split stock traded up C$0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$15.66. 3,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,846. Big Banc Split has a 12 month low of C$8.43 and a 12 month high of C$16.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$15.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$14.17.
Big Banc Split Company Profile
Featured Article: Hold Rating
Receive News & Ratings for Big Banc Split Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Banc Split and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.