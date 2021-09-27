Big Banc Split Corp (TSE:BNK) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Big Banc Split Corp (TSE:BNK) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 28th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0662 per share by the bank on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th.

Big Banc Split stock traded up C$0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$15.66. 3,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,846. Big Banc Split has a 12 month low of C$8.43 and a 12 month high of C$16.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$15.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$14.17.

Big Banc Split Company Profile

Big Banc Split Corp. is an equity fund launched and managed by Purpose Investments Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets of Canada. Big Banc Split Corp. was formed on May 15, 2020 and is based in Canada.

