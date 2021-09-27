BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) by 64.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,027 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,055 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in BioLife Solutions were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BLFS. FMR LLC acquired a new position in BioLife Solutions in the first quarter valued at $2,684,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BioLife Solutions in the first quarter valued at $400,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in BioLife Solutions by 2.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in BioLife Solutions by 6.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,312,818 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,262,000 after purchasing an additional 80,147 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in BioLife Solutions by 7.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,110 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLFS opened at $46.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.31. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.20 and a twelve month high of $60.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 782.46, a PEG ratio of 91.16 and a beta of 1.42.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.15). BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 0.07% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company had revenue of $31.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.32 million. Analysts predict that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other BioLife Solutions news, VP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.85, for a total value of $438,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew G. Hinson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total transaction of $111,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 220,943 shares of company stock worth $10,418,396 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BioLife Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.13.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

