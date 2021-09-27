BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Lifted to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $55.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their previous target price of $48.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on BJRI. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.73.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

BJRI stock opened at $45.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.72 and a 200-day moving average of $49.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. BJ’s Restaurants has a 12 month low of $27.46 and a 12 month high of $63.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 2.29.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 7.72%. The company had revenue of $290.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.71 million. Sell-side analysts predict that BJ’s Restaurants will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Pozzo James Dal sold 7,022 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total value of $274,279.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 4,758.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 1,182.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,988 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.