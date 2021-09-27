BlackRock Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) by 7.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,093,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,084,436 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Kilroy Realty worth $911,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 18.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the 1st quarter worth about $304,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Kilroy Realty by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 237,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:KRC opened at $69.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.83. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $45.28 and a 1-year high of $74.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 3.18.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 71.92% and a return on equity of 12.06%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. This is an increase from Kilroy Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is presently 53.91%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KRC shares. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Kilroy Realty from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.45.

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

