BlackRock Inc. Has $813.75 Million Stake in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,093,219 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 776,240 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 8.72% of Syneos Health worth $813,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Syneos Health in the first quarter valued at $45,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Syneos Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Syneos Health by 1,030.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Syneos Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Syneos Health during the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SYNH opened at $96.31 on Monday. Syneos Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.58 and a fifty-two week high of $97.47. The stock has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.00 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.23.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 35,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.96, for a total transaction of $3,127,241.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason M. Meggs sold 4,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $420,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,522 shares of company stock worth $4,521,402. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Securities increased their price target on Syneos Health from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.10.

Syneos Health, Inc provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

