BlackRock Inc. Has $877.22 Million Stock Holdings in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,653,777 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 222,418 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 14.50% of CDK Global worth $877,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CDK. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of CDK Global by 27,511.0% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 813,973 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,003,000 after buying an additional 811,025 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of CDK Global by 1,539.2% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 739,727 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,757,000 after buying an additional 694,600 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of CDK Global by 43.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,555,772 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,105,000 after buying an additional 472,526 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of CDK Global by 64.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,204,304 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,106,000 after buying an additional 472,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CDK Global by 89.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 676,433 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,568,000 after purchasing an additional 320,113 shares in the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of CDK Global from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of CDK Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.20.

Shares of CDK stock opened at $43.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. CDK Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.78 and a 52 week high of $55.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.60.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The software maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $420.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.10 million. CDK Global had a return on equity of 5,754.17% and a net margin of 59.00%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Analysts forecast that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is 27.03%.

In other CDK Global news, General Counsel Lee J. Brunz sold 1,447 shares of CDK Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.96, for a total value of $62,163.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

CDK Global Profile

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries. The firm focuses on providing a suite of subscription-based software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in North America.

