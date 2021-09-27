BlackRock Inc. Has $930.82 Million Holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,555,914 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,682 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 14.06% of EMCOR Group worth $930,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EME. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $399,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 125,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 16,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 680 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the 1st quarter worth $660,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 38,383 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,305,000 after buying an additional 12,998 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

In other news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 13,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.04, for a total transaction of $1,563,675.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on EME. DA Davidson boosted their target price on EMCOR Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

Shares of EME stock opened at $118.44 on Monday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.69 and a twelve month high of $129.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 1.22.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.20. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 3.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 19th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 16th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.13%.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Building Services; United States Industrial Services; and United Kingdom Building Services.

See Also: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME).

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.