BlackRock Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) by 131.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,853,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,560,227 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Li Auto were worth $833,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LI. Coatue Management LLC increased its stake in Li Auto by 766.9% during the first quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 12,787,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,675,000 after acquiring an additional 11,311,998 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Li Auto by 61.6% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,829,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,138,000 after acquiring an additional 5,653,172 shares during the last quarter. Discovery Value Fund increased its stake in Li Auto by 252.7% during the first quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 7,374,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,358,000 after acquiring an additional 5,283,708 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Li Auto by 117.3% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,344,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Li Auto during the second quarter worth about $44,863,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LI opened at $26.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.63. Li Auto Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.23 and a 52 week high of $47.70. The company has a market cap of $23.62 billion, a PE ratio of -163.19 and a beta of 1.82.

LI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on Li Auto from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Li Auto in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. lowered their target price on Li Auto from $45.60 to $43.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Li Auto from $48.10 to $42.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.65.

About Li Auto

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

