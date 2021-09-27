Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.25.

BLDE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Blade Air Mobility in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Blade Air Mobility in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Blade Air Mobility in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. initiated coverage on Blade Air Mobility in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Blade Air Mobility in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLDE traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 993,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,302,545. Blade Air Mobility has a 1 year low of $6.41 and a 1 year high of $19.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.53.

Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.95 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Blade Air Mobility will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Blade Air Mobility in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Blade Air Mobility in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Blade Air Mobility in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Blade Air Mobility in the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blade Air Mobility in the second quarter worth approximately $97,000. 32.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Blade Air Mobility

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States and internationally. The company provides its services through helicopters and amphibious aircraft. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

