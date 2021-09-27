Blair William & Co. IL Acquires 80,501 Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) by 8.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,002,347 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,501 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $89,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPT. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sprout Social during the first quarter worth about $374,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Sprout Social by 61.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,202,000 after buying an additional 21,196 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Sprout Social by 2.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Sprout Social by 2.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Sprout Social by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,672,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,356,000 after buying an additional 42,032 shares during the last quarter. 76.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SPT traded down $7.78 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $136.34. The stock had a trading volume of 5,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,399. Sprout Social, Inc. has a one year low of $35.63 and a one year high of $145.42. The company has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -293.72 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.31 and its 200-day moving average is $84.87.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPT has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $112.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $104.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sprout Social from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $100.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.50.

In related news, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $105,435.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.56, for a total transaction of $2,737,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 182,711 shares of company stock valued at $19,811,635 in the last three months. 14.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

