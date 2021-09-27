Blair William & Co. IL Acquires 9,244 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,010,189 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,244 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.13% of Activision Blizzard worth $96,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ATVI. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the second quarter worth about $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 833.3% during the first quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ATVI shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$100.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.91.

NASDAQ:ATVI traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $75.20. 98,021 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,587,172. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $71.19 and a one year high of $104.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.85. The company has a market cap of $58.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.83.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 29.17%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 12,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $80.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,191.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 3,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $81.93 per share, with a total value of $323,623.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

