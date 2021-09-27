Blair William & Co. IL Boosts Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,070,763 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 142,493 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $176,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth $269,000. Stevens Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 87.9% in the second quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 5,763 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth approximately $25,262,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 28.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,102,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,597,000 after acquiring an additional 243,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 22.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,072,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on JNJ. Morgan Stanley cut Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.38.

NYSE:JNJ traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $163.67. 80,905 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,089,997. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $171.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $133.65 and a 52-week high of $179.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Read More: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.