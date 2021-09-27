Blair William & Co. IL Grows Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 784,562 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 15,724 shares during the quarter. Stryker accounts for approximately 0.7% of Blair William & Co. IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Stryker were worth $203,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in Stryker in the second quarter worth about $110,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the second quarter worth approximately $4,957,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 562,056 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $146,546,000 after acquiring an additional 166,326 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in Stryker by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 67,501 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $17,532,000 after acquiring an additional 11,312 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Stryker by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 808,124 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $209,894,000 after acquiring an additional 224,318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stryker stock traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $275.24. The company had a trading volume of 6,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,182. The company’s 50-day moving average is $268.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $258.77. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $196.09 and a twelve month high of $281.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $103.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.98.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.13. Stryker had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.92%.

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total transaction of $39,339,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total value of $292,432.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,533 shares in the company, valued at $1,183,566.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Stryker from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $291.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.18.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

