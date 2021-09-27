Blair William & Co. IL Increases Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 918.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,675,366 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,412,720 shares during the quarter. CoStar Group comprises 0.8% of Blair William & Co. IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $221,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 38 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CSGP traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $88.58. The stock had a trading volume of 10,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,501,840. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.88. CoStar Group, Inc. has a one year low of $74.31 and a one year high of $95.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 11.62 and a current ratio of 11.62.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $480.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.88 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 12.68%. CoStar Group’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 6,160 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total value of $528,343.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CSGP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Truist dropped their price target on CoStar Group from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stephens began coverage on CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CoStar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.59.

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

