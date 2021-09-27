Blair William & Co. IL Purchases 80,501 Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,002,347 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,501 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 1.87% of Sprout Social worth $89,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Sprout Social by 224.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Sprout Social in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sprout Social by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 76.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

SPT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $112.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $112.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sprout Social from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $100.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.50.

In other Sprout Social news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.86, for a total value of $1,797,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 52,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.14, for a total transaction of $6,715,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 182,711 shares of company stock worth $19,811,635. Corporate insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

SPT stock traded down $7.78 on Monday, hitting $136.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,399. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $112.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.87. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.63 and a 1 year high of $145.42. The stock has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -293.72 and a beta of 1.07.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. Analysts predict that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

Featured Story: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.