Blair William & Co. IL Reduces Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,194,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,935 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $134,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,585,000. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in AbbVie by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 53,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,036,000 after buying an additional 5,510 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. grew its holdings in AbbVie by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 21,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in AbbVie by 213.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 81,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,182,000 after buying an additional 55,461 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $606,840.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,391,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AbbVie stock traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $108.08. 53,548 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,035,997. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.82. The company has a market cap of $191.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.79. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.11 and a fifty-two week high of $121.53.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.34 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.24%.

Several research firms have commented on ABBV. Cowen lifted their price target on AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Argus lifted their price target on AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.47.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

Featured Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.