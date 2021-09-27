BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BM Technologies Inc. provides mobile-first banking platforms principally in the U.S. It offers access to checking and savings accounts, personal loans and credit cards. BM Technologies Inc., formerly known as Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on BMTX. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of BM Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of BM Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

BMTX opened at $8.91 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.15. BM Technologies has a 1 year low of $8.46 and a 1 year high of $18.35.

BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $22.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.53 million. On average, analysts expect that BM Technologies will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Aaron Hodari bought 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.65 per share, with a total value of $95,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BMTX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in BM Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $4,278,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in BM Technologies by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 326,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,062,000 after acquiring an additional 109,057 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in BM Technologies by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 196,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 16,159 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC acquired a new stake in BM Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $2,032,000. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in BM Technologies by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 140,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 3,725 shares during the period. 33.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BM Technologies

BM Technologies, Inc is a technology company that provides banking services through its partner banks. It offers a mobile banking platform in the U.S. that provides access to checking and savings accounts, personal loans and credit cards. The company’s operating model enables partner banks to provide banking services to low and middle-income Americans who have been left behind by the fee model of traditional banks.

