BMO Capital Markets Increases Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) Price Target to C$13.50

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$11.00 to C$13.50 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.

FRU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. CIBC upped their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial reissued an outperform rating and set a C$11.50 target price on shares of Freehold Royalties in a report on Thursday. Ci Capital increased their target price on Freehold Royalties to C$12.50 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$12.37.

Get Freehold Royalties alerts:

Shares of FRU opened at C$9.99 on Thursday. Freehold Royalties has a 52 week low of C$3.37 and a 52 week high of C$10.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.15 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.79.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$44.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$41.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Freehold Royalties will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Freehold Royalties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.01%. Freehold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is 187.07%.

Freehold Royalties Company Profile

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.7 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 11,000 producing wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

Further Reading: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Freehold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freehold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.