BMO US Put Write ETF (TSE:ZPW) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

BMO US Put Write ETF (TSE:ZPW) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 28th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th.

BMO US Put Write ETF stock traded down C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$16.00. 5,552 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,266. BMO US Put Write ETF has a twelve month low of C$14.66 and a twelve month high of C$16.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$15.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$15.47.

