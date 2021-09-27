BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Acquires 3,818 Shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 54,415 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,818 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Owens & Minor were worth $2,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Owens & Minor by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,286,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,359,000 after purchasing an additional 21,956 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Owens & Minor by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 37,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 12,960 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Owens & Minor by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 80,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 19,269 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Owens & Minor by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 111,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Owens & Minor by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 167,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Andrew G. Long sold 11,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.56, for a total transaction of $442,360.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,032,296.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Henkel purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,482 shares of company stock worth $5,128,885 over the last 90 days. 4.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Owens & Minor stock opened at $31.42 on Monday. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.81 and a twelve month high of $49.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 45.79%. The company’s revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.002 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Owens & Minor’s payout ratio is currently 0.44%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OMI shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Owens & Minor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.50.

Owens & Minor Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment comprises of United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services business. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

