BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $2.12 Million Stake in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 98.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,730 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Emergent BioSolutions were worth $2,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lee Financial Co raised its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EBS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Emergent BioSolutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Emergent BioSolutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Emergent BioSolutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.20.

NYSE:EBS opened at $52.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 3.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.94. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.91. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.36 and a 52-week high of $127.20.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($1.48). The company had revenue of $397.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.73 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 29.10%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emergent BioSolutions Company Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures. It offers specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional and naturally occurring public health threats. The firm’s products include ACAM2000, BioThrax, Raxibacuma, Vaxchora, and VIGIV.

