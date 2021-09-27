BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $2.21 Million Holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 75.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,726 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 71,465 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $2,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TNDM. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 1,220.5% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 515 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 68.8% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter worth approximately $120,000. 93.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TNDM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.00.

In other news, SVP James Leal sold 1,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total transaction of $170,348.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,262 shares in the company, valued at $538,039.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Brian B. Hansen sold 32,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $3,829,420.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,013,047. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 97,287 shares of company stock valued at $11,225,503 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TNDM opened at $123.77 on Monday. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a one year low of $76.19 and a one year high of $130.73. The company has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,475.90 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 5.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.71.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. Tandem Diabetes Care had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 3.68%. The business had revenue of $172.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

