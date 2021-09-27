Boston Family Office LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Boston Family Office LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 66,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,166 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2,202.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 909,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,197,000 after purchasing an additional 870,381 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 633,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,650,000 after buying an additional 10,210 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Windsor Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 184,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,501,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 428,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,068,000 after purchasing an additional 15,135 shares in the last quarter.

VEA stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $51.90. The company had a trading volume of 121,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,404,925. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.59. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $39.13 and a 12-month high of $53.49.

