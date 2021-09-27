Boston Family Office LLC Raises Position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Boston Family Office LLC grew its position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,868 shares during the quarter. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $12,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.6% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 10.3% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 815 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 49.4% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Abbot Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 7.7% in the second quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 28.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. 73.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on SEDG shares. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $290.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $342.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stephens started coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $336.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $322.13.

Shares of NASDAQ SEDG traded up $5.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $280.95. The company had a trading volume of 7,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,573. The business’s 50-day moving average is $275.00 and its 200-day moving average is $264.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.95. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $190.10 and a 52 week high of $377.00.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.49. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $480.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, VP Meir Adest sold 7,338 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.11, for a total transaction of $1,901,349.18. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 285,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,955,435.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Marcel Gani sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.17, for a total transaction of $825,510.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,000 shares of company stock worth $9,291,356. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

Featured Article: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG).

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.