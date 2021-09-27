Boston Family Office LLC Sells 58,542 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Boston Family Office LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 34.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,542 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $9,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VCSH. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.1% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 140.8% during the second quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 92.8% during the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 36.2% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

VCSH stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $82.45. The company had a trading volume of 4,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,017,258. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $82.11 and a 12-month high of $83.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.64.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $0.106 dividend. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st.

