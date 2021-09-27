Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $121.96 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) to announce sales of $121.96 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Bottomline Technologies (de)’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $122.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $121.29 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) reported sales of $112.37 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies (de) will report full-year sales of $520.02 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $519.47 million to $520.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $582.74 million, with estimates ranging from $578.60 million to $585.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Bottomline Technologies (de).

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $122.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.99 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.40.

Bottomline Technologies (de) stock opened at $40.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.88 and a 200-day moving average of $41.36. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.53 and a beta of 1.32. Bottomline Technologies has a one year low of $36.05 and a one year high of $55.09.

In other news, insider John Francis Kelly sold 939 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total value of $38,846.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 7,094 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total value of $293,478.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,878 shares of company stock worth $1,509,819 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EPAY. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 1,503.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Bottomline Technologies (de) Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

